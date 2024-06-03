99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Speaks French To Help Fan On Eras Tour

June 3, 2024 4:47PM EDT
Taylor Swift does not leave her fans hanging. She very sweetly took a moment to call for help when one of her fans needed assistance in France. And bonus… She did it in French!

Per Access Hollywood in the video, “Taylor first asked the fan in English if they needed help, and then addressed security in French, announcing in the microphone, “Aidez-les, s’il vous plaît, Aidez-les, s’il vous plaît,” which translates to, “Help them, please.””

More about:
Eras Tour
France
French
Taylor Swift

