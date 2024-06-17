99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Sings An Old Song She Wrote With Calvin Harris

June 17, 2024 1:35PM EDT
Taylor Swift Sings An Old Song She Wrote With Calvin Harris
The Eras Tour got juicy in Liverpool. Not only did Taylor Swift reveal that the tour would eventually come to a close in December, she sang a song she wrote with an ex!

“This Is What You Came For” was made popular by Rihanna and Calvin Harris when the collaboration was released in 2016, but Taylor was a writer on it. She and Calvin had dated around that time. Taylor went on to release the Reputation album in 2017 and now fans in the TikTok comments are anticipating that “This Is What You Came For” will be released on Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as a vault track. Perhaps Taylor performing it live was a hint to that. We’ll have to wait and see!

Check out the fan video from night two of Taylor’s Liverpool shows when she played the song to everyone’s surprise!

@jessicagolich I am SHOCKED that she played “This Is What You Came For” omg 🤯🪄 @9tay8tay9 🩷🩷 #thisiswhatyoucameforliverpool #liverpoolthisiswhatyoucamefor #liverpoolsurprisesongs #liverpooln2 #swifties ♬ original sound – JessicaGolich

Also, how cool would it be if she had Rihanna on it with her? Just saying.

