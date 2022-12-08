99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Shows Behind-The-Scenes Of “All Too Well” Short Film

December 8, 2022 1:40PM EST
You already know that Taylor Swift is a world-class storyteller, but we really got to see it come to life when she released the short film for “All Too Well.” She just dropped a new video of the behind-the-scenes creation of the film where she literally directs the whole thing!

She is a loud counter-downer and you’ll never get “CUT!” out of your head. This is a great look at how she works with other people and just solidifies how wonderful she truly is.

Here’s the final video in case you haven’t seen it:

