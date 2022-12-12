99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Set To Write And Direct A Movie

December 12, 2022 6:45AM EST
Share

Taylor Swift has a deal with Searchlight Pictures to write and direct a feature film. In fact, she’s already written an original script, though the plot or casting is under wraps.

She’s been working up to this point honing her skills with directing some of her music videos. She recently became the only solo artist ever to earn two best direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man.

More about:
directorial debut
feature film
script
Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift
writer

POPULAR POSTS

1

Married "GMA" Co-Anchors In Romantic Relationship
2

Couple Delivers Discarded FedEx Packages On Black Friday
3

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Pulled Off The Air At GMA
4

You Laugh You Lose: Steak Dinner
5

Accidental Text Friends Spend 7th Thanksgiving Together

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE