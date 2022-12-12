Taylor Swift Set To Write And Direct A Movie
December 12, 2022 6:45AM EST
Taylor Swift has a deal with Searchlight Pictures to write and direct a feature film. In fact, she’s already written an original script, though the plot or casting is under wraps.
She’s been working up to this point honing her skills with directing some of her music videos. She recently became the only solo artist ever to earn two best direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man.
More about: