Taylor Swift Set To Direct New Movie For Disney

Taylor Swift’s feature film debut will be as part of the Disney family. We already knew she was going to write and direct a movie (news here), but this connection with Disney new to us! She is set to make her feature film directorial debut with an original story written and directed by her through Searchlight Productions (owned by The Walt Disney Company). “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” say Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a shared statement. Details on the film and story are being kept tightly under wraps at Searchlight.

