Taylor Swift Sends Goodies To Flight Nurse Fan

Apr 15, 2021 @ 6:22am
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

 This week, Britta Thomason — a flight nurse and self-proclaimed Swiftie — received a special package at her work: a handwritten note and a box of special merchandise straight from Taylor Swift.

 

She got merchandise from sweaters and shirts to water bottles and guitar picks was a note written by Swift thanking the flight nurse for her service amid the ongoing pandemic.

