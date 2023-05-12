99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Seen Out Holding Hands With Rumored New Love

May 12, 2023 10:37AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift seems to be shaking it off moving on from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, to The 1975 singer Matty Healy. They were seen holding hands on a romantic date night in New York City walking through Casa Cipriani restaurant.

Looks like it was a double date with mutual friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley. The foursome sat together in the lounge and sipped on drinks while enjoying the weather, according to TMZ.

MORE HERE

More about:
Casa Cipriani
dinner date
jack antonoff
Matty Healy
Taylor Swift

POPULAR POSTS

1

Machine Gun Kelly Shades Jack Harlow In New Track
2

Operation GOTV: WAVE3 and WDRB
3

Derby Eve Gala Celebrities Announced
4

Operation GOTV: WLKY and WHAS11
5

Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes On Exes Brad Pitt And Ben Affleck As Lovers

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE