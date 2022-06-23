      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Seen Getting Cozy On Vacay With BF Joe Alwyn

Jun 23, 2022 @ 9:07am

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have been going strong for 6 years thanks to largely keeping their relationship out of the spotlight. But when you are Taylor Swift, it’s hard to COMPLETELY hide from cameras, even when in remote location on vacation.

Joe recently admitted to keeping the status of their relationship under wraps despite fans thinking they’ve secretly already tied the knot.  He basically said if he was engaged, he wouldn’t say and if they weren’t he wouldn’t say.

 

