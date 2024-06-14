Taylor Swift Reveals When The Eras Tour Will End

Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift was feeling the excitement of the 100th show in the Eras Tour while performing in Liverpool when she dropped a nugget of information about the end of the tour. Despite adding shows at one point, it looks like Taylor will not be adding more after this year. She chatted it up with Liverpool saying,

The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December.

According to CNN Entertainment, she joked that she didn’t remember what her hobbies were anymore,

Like, I think I once had hobbies but I don’t know what they were anymore. ‘Cause all I do when I’m not on stage is, like, sit at home and try to think of clever, like, acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear. Just – so like, when I’m not on the stage, I’m dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys.

As of right now, the last show listed on her tour page is the show in Vancouver on December 8, 2024 — just a couple of days before her 35th birthday!