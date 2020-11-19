      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Reveals “All To Well” Started Out Being 10 Minutes Long…With Swears

Nov 19, 2020 @ 6:05am

Taylor Swift spilled some tea about a fan-favorite song from the “Red” album.  She talked about how “All Too Well” was created during Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums podcast.

She says that was the first song written for the album. “It was a day when I was just like a broken human walking into rehearsal just feeling terrible about what was going on in my personal life,” she explained during the podcast.

“I just started singing and riffing and ad-libbing this song that basically was ‘All Too Well’…it literally just was that song, but it had probably seven extra verses,” she revealed.

“And it included the F-word, and basically I remember my sound guy was like ‘hey, I burned a CD of that thing you were doing in case you want it.’ And I was like ‘Sure.’ I ended up taking it home and listening to it, and I was like, ‘I actually really like this, but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down, so I’m going to call [collaborator] Liz Rose.’”

 

