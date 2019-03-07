Taylor Swift Reveals 30 Things She Learned By 30, Plus Her Mom’s Battle With Cancer

Taylor Swift has truly opened up in her interview with Elle magazine revealing intimate details of her typically private life.

As TSwift approaches her 30th birthday this year, which she finds bizarre, she revealed 30 things she learned by 30…

30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30 by Taylor Swift for Elle US Magazine 2019. pic.twitter.com/VX2ztHjMrn — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) March 7, 2019

I struggled with my 30th, and that list is spot on. She has also revealed that her mother is battling cancer yet again.