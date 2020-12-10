      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Releasing Surprise Album

Dec 10, 2020 @ 9:12am

Taylor Swift is surprising us all by releasing a new album “Evermore” two days before her birthday (album on Friday, December 11, her birthday is December 13)!

Taylor goes on to announce that “Willow” will be her new single with a video release as well.

She’s calling her ninth studio album the sister to “Folklore” which was released back in July.  Here’s the track list to “Evermore”:

  1. Willow
  2. Champagne Problems
  3. Gold Rush
  4. ‘Tis the Damn Season
  5. Tolerate It
  6. No Body, No Crime (ft. Haim)
  7. Happiness
  8. Dorothea
  9. Coney Island (ft. The National)
  10. Ivy
  11. Cowboy Like Me
  12. Long Story Short
  13. Marjorie
  14. Closure
  15. Evermore (ft. Bon Iver)

Bonus tracks: “Right Where You Left Me” and “It’s Time To Go.”

Taylor goes on to say on Twitter, days before her 31st birthday, “I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now.”

TAGS
Evermore Folklore Taylor Swift
