Taylor Swift Proves She’s Officially a ‘Cat Lady’

Aug 26, 2021 @ 10:59am
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Taylor Swift may be the best new addition to TikTok! Now that Taylor is “officially” on TikTok she is declaring herself a “cat lady,” the “Folklore” singer shared a throwback from 2014 when she appeared on an episode of Live With Kelly and Michael.

@taylorswift*little did she know* ##swifttok ##catsoftiktok ##meow

♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

“Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvassing everyone I knew, saying is cats, cat lady? Two cats is cats and there’s more than one. And they’re like, ‘No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party,'” Swift says in the clip. She then walks in front of the camera holding her three cats, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button.

Are you a cat owner? How many cats are too many?

