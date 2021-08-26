Taylor Swift Proves She’s Officially a ‘Cat Lady’

Taylor Swift may be the best new addition to TikTok! Now that Taylor is “officially” on TikTok she is declaring herself a “cat lady,” the “Folklore” singer shared a throwback from 2014 when she appeared on an episode of Live With Kelly and Michael.
@taylorswift*little did she know* ##swifttok ##catsoftiktok ##meow
♬ original sound – Taylor Swift
“Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvassing everyone I knew, saying is cats, cat lady? Two cats is cats and there’s more than one. And they’re like, ‘No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party,'” Swift says in the clip. She then walks in front of the camera holding her three cats, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button.
Are you a cat owner? How many cats are too many?