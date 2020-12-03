Taylor Swift Previews New “Love Story” Recording in New Ryan Reynolds Match.com Ad
Well this isn’t how we expected this to happen! Taylor Swift is giving us our first taste of one of her re-recordings through a commercial. And not just any commercial, and not just with any celebrity. Ryan Reynolds’ production company launched a new ad for Match.com featuring Satan falling in love with a girl named 2020 with Taylor Swift’s new recording of “Love Story” blaring!
Ryan Reynolds shared the new ad with the hashtag #2020lovestory ! Of course Taylor Swift responded that she loved it. Let’s review, Taylor, Blake and Ryan are such good friends that she revealed their 3rd daughter’s name on ‘Folklore’ and now he’s revealing her music. Quite the friendship.