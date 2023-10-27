Taylor Swift Presents ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ With Poetic Soliloquy

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is here!

Taylor Swift’s fourth and most recent “Taylor’s Version” is not just a release but rather a profoundly cathartic journey. Taylor’s re-recorded LP was released at midnight, nine years after the original “1989” album debuted in 2014.

As fans of Taylor Swift everywhere eagerly engaged with her latest updates, the singer took to her social media platforms to share a thought-provoking piece sprinkled with hidden surprises for her followers to discover.

“I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” reads Taylor’s message, penned in her own handwriting on social media. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”

What do you think of Taylor’s version of “1989?”