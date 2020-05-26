      Breaking News
Taylor Swift Posted a Cover Of LWYMMD ft. on Killing Eve By a Band That Doesn’t Even Exist

May 26, 2020 @ 6:58am

Well this is yet again, another Taylor Swift top secret trick that the internet jumped on to figure out. It started out like this…

Seems innocent enough, minus the fact that the band only has one song, Taylor Swift’s cover, and that’s it. It’s not a real band. So what is Taylor getting at here?

Rumor has it that Taylor is the producer, and her BROTHER and Jack Antonoff are the ones on the song. Please confirm Taylor!

