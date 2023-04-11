Taylor Swift Offered A Key To Tampa And ‘Mayor For A Day’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swif attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Taylor Swift ‘Mayor For A Day’!

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is rolling out the red carpet this week for Taylor, anticipating the arrival of her ‘The Eras Tour.’ The Mayor released a video “We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold. We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city and invite you to be our honorary mayor for a day.”

She continued, “Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it. We can’t wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa.” No word on a response from Taylor on whether she will accept.

If you were Mayor for the day, what’s the first thing you’d do?