Taylor Swift Named 2022 Global Recording Artist Of The Year

Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift! This is the THIRD time that she has been named the Global Recording Artist of the Year by international trade group IFPI, International Federation of the Phonographic Industry! Taylor had already won this honor back in 2014 and 2019. According to Billboard, she is the first artist to snatch up this award three times.

We can thank the wonder that was the Midnights album for this because she dropped in in October of 2022 and saw record sales.

