Taylor Swift Might Have To Go To Trial Over “Shake It Off” Lyrics

September 14, 2022 12:36PM EDT
Taylor Swift’s last-ditch efforts to avoid a jury trial over accusations that she stole the lyrics to “Shake It Off,” were rejected by a Los Angeles federal judge, which means trial is likely starting in January.

At a hearing Monday, Swift’s lawyers asked Judge Michael Fitzgerald to reconsider his December ruling to send the case to trial, but he is sticking with his opinion that there is “enough objective similarities” for a trial. Her accusers say she lifted lyrics from 3LW’s “Playas Gon’ Play”.

