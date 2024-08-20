99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Meets With Dance Class Stabbing Victims In England

August 20, 2024 11:27AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The mother of two young girls who were victims of the stabbing incident at a Swift-themed dance class in England posted photos of her daughters meeting Swift at her concert backstage. Three children died in the attack and multiple others wounded July 31st. A 17-year-old was arrested in the attack and charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. Swift posted about the attack the next day on her Instagram story: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock… The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

 

@_samifoster You drew stars around my scars 💫🥹 …. The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all 🫶🏻 thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always 💗💗💗 #taylorswift #taylornation #erastour #swifties #andreaswift ♬ enchanted 1989 tour – swiftieoath

More about:
backstage
Eras Tour
London
Sami Foster
Southport stabbing
Taylor Swift

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Coach Breaks Three-Pointer Guinness World Record
2

Teen Babysitter Saves Neighbors From House Fire
3

High School Sweethearts Find Their Way Back To Each After 63 Years Apart
4

JCPS Parents Say The First Day Was Smoother Than Last Year
5

The "Poltergeist" House Is For Sale

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE