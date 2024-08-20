Taylor Swift Meets With Dance Class Stabbing Victims In England
The mother of two young girls who were victims of the stabbing incident at a Swift-themed dance class in England posted photos of her daughters meeting Swift at her concert backstage. Three children died in the attack and multiple others wounded July 31st. A 17-year-old was arrested in the attack and charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. Swift posted about the attack the next day on her Instagram story: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock… The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”
@_samifoster You drew stars around my scars 💫🥹 …. The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all 🫶🏻 thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always 💗💗💗 #taylorswift #taylornation #erastour #swifties #andreaswift ♬ enchanted 1989 tour – swiftieoath