Taylor Swift Leads Billboard Music Award Winners of All Time

Taylor Swift performs "I Did Something Bad" at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Quick trivia question. What artist has the most Billboard Music Awards in the history of the show? If you guessed Taylor Swift you are correct.

Swift picked up her first award way back in 2011 when she stepped on the scene as a country star and just racked up more as she entered the pop charts.

Taylor has earned 23 awards throughout her career and is nominated for two more at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Now, do you know what artist is second on the list? The answer is Justin Bieber with 20.