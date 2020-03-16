Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and More Urge People to Stay Home

Our fav artists are stepping up to urge people to STAY HOME and do their part.
Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande beg people to stay inside amid coronavirus outbreak: "This is the time to cancel plans" https://t.co/PsxNRPyvV0
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 16, 2020
Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande beg people to stay inside amid coronavirus outbreak: "This is the time to cancel plans" https://t.co/PsxNRPyvV0
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 16, 2020
View this post on Instagram
This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.
A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Mar 15, 2020 at 4:26pm PDT
This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.
A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Mar 15, 2020 at 4:26pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
#BEATTHEVIRUS YOU MAY HAVE IT AND NOT KNOW IT…DON’T SPREAD THE DISEASE STAY HOME AS MUCH AS YOU CAN DO NOT GO OUT IN GROUPS NO BARS, NO CLUBS, NO RESTURANTS WASH YOUR HANDS OFTEN KEEP 6 FEET APART ISOLATE YOURSELF IF YOU FEEL SICK NOW IS THE TIME TO ENGAGE ON LINE AND NOT IN PERSON IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT YOU, IT IS ABOUT US…..ALL OF US…. Love you guys. But if you care about your parents or your grandparents or any friend who could be compromised please stay in and be safe. Thanks.
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 15, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT
#BEATTHEVIRUS YOU MAY HAVE IT AND NOT KNOW IT…DON’T SPREAD THE DISEASE STAY HOME AS MUCH AS YOU CAN DO NOT GO OUT IN GROUPS NO BARS, NO CLUBS, NO RESTURANTS WASH YOUR HANDS OFTEN KEEP 6 FEET APART ISOLATE YOURSELF IF YOU FEEL SICK NOW IS THE TIME TO ENGAGE ON LINE AND NOT IN PERSON IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT YOU, IT IS ABOUT US…..ALL OF US…. Love you guys. But if you care about your parents or your grandparents or any friend who could be compromised please stay in and be safe. Thanks.
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 15, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT