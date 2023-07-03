Taylor Swift Jokes About Stage Malfunction During Eras Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

It’s good to know that Taylor Swift can make a joke about mishaps from the Eras Tour. During her first night in Cincinnati, one of her transitions didn’t go as planned. After the Reputation portion of her show, she was supposed to descend into the stage, but when she hit her mark, the stage didn’t act accordingly so you can see her in a now-viral TikTok stomping the stage and then deciding she would need to book it it quickly backstage.

The viral video was set hilariously to “Run” and in a comment Taylor wrote, “still swift af boi.”

LOL!

On the second night, she didn’t have that issue, but she did move the show up one hour to avoid storms. As a result, Gracie Abrams was cut form opening, but then welcomed on stage for a special surprise song of her own. She and Taylor sang HER song, “I miss you I’m sorry.”