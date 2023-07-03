Taylor Swift Jokes About Stage Malfunction During Eras Tour
It’s good to know that Taylor Swift can make a joke about mishaps from the Eras Tour. During her first night in Cincinnati, one of her transitions didn’t go as planned. After the Reputation portion of her show, she was supposed to descend into the stage, but when she hit her mark, the stage didn’t act accordingly so you can see her in a now-viral TikTok stomping the stage and then deciding she would need to book it it quickly backstage.
The viral video was set hilariously to “Run” and in a comment Taylor wrote, “still swift af boi.”
On the second night, she didn’t have that issue, but she did move the show up one hour to avoid storms. As a result, Gracie Abrams was cut form opening, but then welcomed on stage for a special surprise song of her own. She and Taylor sang HER song, “I miss you I’m sorry.”
Cincinnati I couldn’t love you more. Had the best two nights with you!! Last night was so special getting to sing ‘I miss you, I’m sorry’ with @gracieabrams in the acoustic set and bringing out @aaron_dessner to play ‘Ivy’ in his hometown. 🥹 See you soon Kansas City, meanwhile… pic.twitter.com/w7oyGn2Mxb
