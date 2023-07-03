99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Jokes About Stage Malfunction During Eras Tour

July 3, 2023 11:50AM EDT
Share
Taylor Swift Jokes About Stage Malfunction During Eras Tour
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

It’s good to know that Taylor Swift can make a joke about mishaps from the Eras Tour. During her first night in Cincinnati, one of her transitions didn’t go as planned. After the Reputation portion of her show, she was supposed to descend into the stage, but when she hit her mark, the stage didn’t act accordingly so you can see her in a now-viral TikTok stomping the stage and then deciding she would need to book it it quickly backstage.

@jamls888 run 🏃🏼‍♀️💨 #taylorswift #swifttok #theerastour #cincinnatitheerastour #taylorswiftmeme #taylorswiftrun #erastourfail ♬ original sound – Jalals

The viral video was set hilariously to “Run” and in a comment Taylor wrote, “still swift af boi.”

LOL!

On the second night, she didn’t have that issue, but she did move the show up one hour to avoid storms. As a result, Gracie Abrams was cut form opening, but then welcomed on stage for a special surprise song of her own. She and Taylor sang HER song, “I miss you I’m sorry.”

More about:
Eras Tour
funny videos
gracie abrams
stage malfunction
Taylor Swift
TikTok

POPULAR POSTS

1

Harry Styles Pauses His Concert For A Pregnant Fan's Bathroom Break
2

Fitz Passes Away at Louisville Zoo
3

Baby Left In Florida's First Safe Haven Baby Box Finds A Home
4

UPS Driver Hides Package That Is A Birthday Gift
5

Kids Completing 50 Yard Challenge Mowing Lawns For Free

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE