Taylor Swift Joins TikTok

Guess who is now on TikTok? Yes, Taylor Swift has joined TikTok! She posted her first video today (Monday).
@taylorswiftLots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 ##SwiftTok
♬ original sound – Taylor Swift
♬ original sound – Taylor Swift
In the video she is lip-synching the lyrics to Screwface Capital. The song name drops her. Taylor also announced her next release, Red (Taylor’s version) will be available on vinyl and both the streaming and vinyl versions will drop on November 19th. The vinyl is available for presale now on her website.