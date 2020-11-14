Taylor Swift Joins Paul McCartney On Rolling Stone Cover
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney are on the newest issue of Rolling Stone magazine.
Inside, they reveal that Paul was planning on joining Taylor Swift on stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival! He was going to come out to help her sing “Shake It Off” before the festival was canceled. The musicians issue also featured Lil Wayne and Lil Baby, Elvis Costello and Iggy Pop, and Future and Roddy Ricch.
Taylor went overseas to meet Paul for the interview and described it as a “rare field trip that you actually want to go on.”
The pair’s photo-shoot was done by Paul’s daughter, “Mary McCartney.” Which two mismatched artists would you love to see team up for a duet?