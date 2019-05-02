Taylor Swift, Mariah, JoBros, BTS and The Most Talked About Moments Of The BBMAs

Big night for Taylor Swift fans as she performed her new single with Brendon Urie at the Billboard Music Awards…she said it was the “MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF FUN POSSIBLE”.

She even posed on the red carpet with Paula Abdul with her new cats…

Paula ended up whacking Julianne Hough with her hat toss during her performance…

At 56…she was UHMAZING

The Jonas Brothers were HOT…and Nick snuck a kiss from his wifey during the performance…and JOE GOT MARRIED AFTER THE SHOW TO SOPHIE TURNER!!!??

Madonna looked a little like a pirate…

Mariah Carey performed a medley of hits and accepted the ICON Award…

Drake was the biggest winner taking 12 awards, including the night’s top honor including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for his album “Scorpion” and artist of the year.

His 12 Billboard Music Award wins gives him a career total of 27, breaking Taylor Swift’s record of 23 wins.

Other big winners included Cardi B, who won Top Rap Song for “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin and Top Hot 100 song for hercollaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You”. Korean boy bandBTS won Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group.

BTS was also took the stage with Halsey to perform their collaborative single “Boy With Luv” together for the first time.

Ariana Grande was also among the night’s biggest stars, performing and taking home theTop Female Artist and Billboard Chart Achievement Awards, whileJuice WRLD was named Top New Artist.