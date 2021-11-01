Taylor Swift, J.Lo, Christina Aguilera, Jay-Z, Eminem And More A Part Of The “Rock ‘N Rock Hall Of Fame” Ceremony

Life-long fan Taylor Swift inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend.
“I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know her music; I was raised by two of her biggest fans,” Swift said. “I listen to Carol’s music now and I feel that same tingle of recognition. Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is feeling or hopes to be feeling one day.”
Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last night (October 30) as H.E.R. and Christina Aguilera were among the artists who paid tribute.
#KeithUrban and #HER pay tribute to #TinaTurner at the #RockAndRollHallofFameInduction #RockHall2021 #rockhallinduction @wkyc pic.twitter.com/3LZ7mkB6dQ
#KeithUrban and #HER pay tribute to #TinaTurner at the #RockAndRollHallofFameInduction #RockHall2021 #rockhallinduction @wkyc pic.twitter.com/3LZ7mkB6dQ
Christina Aguilera continues the tribute to Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/PFEy29M3Bd
Christina Aguilera continues the tribute to Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/PFEy29M3Bd
Paul McCartney gave an induction speech for Dave Grohl comparing his career after the Beatles’ breakup to Dave emerging like a phoenix out of the ashes of Nirvana’s untimely end with a new approach to music.
Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters perform “Get Back” pic.twitter.com/xnRLr9GTXe
Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters perform “Get Back” pic.twitter.com/xnRLr9GTXe
Dave Chappelle introduced inductee Jay-Z
JAY-Z accepts his induction pic.twitter.com/lT7MDrLvFa
JAY-Z accepts his induction pic.twitter.com/lT7MDrLvFa
J.Lo and Eminem performed with LL Cool J
Jennifer Lopez and LL Cool J pic.twitter.com/8jdnMomudj
Jennifer Lopez and LL Cool J pic.twitter.com/8jdnMomudj