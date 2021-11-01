      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift, J.Lo, Christina Aguilera, Jay-Z, Eminem And More A Part Of The “Rock ‘N Rock Hall Of Fame” Ceremony

Nov 1, 2021 @ 7:19am

Life-long fan Taylor Swift inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend.

“I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know her music; I was raised by two of her biggest fans,” Swift said. “I listen to Carol’s music now and I feel that same tingle of recognition. Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is feeling or hopes to be feeling one day.”

Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last night (October 30) as H.E.R. and Christina Aguilera were among the artists who paid tribute.

Paul McCartney gave an induction speech for Dave Grohl comparing his career after the Beatles’ breakup to Dave emerging like a phoenix out of the ashes of Nirvana’s untimely end with a new approach to music.

Dave Chappelle introduced inductee Jay-Z

J.Lo and Eminem performed with LL Cool J

