Taylor Swift Is Top Nominee for 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

With eight nominations, Taylor Swift leads the pack for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards!

SZA is in second place with six points, ahead of Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Nicki Minaj, and Olivia Rodrigo with five. BLACKPINK has four, Diddy has three, and Shakira has two nominations.

All VMAs Artist of the Year nominees are women: Beyoncé, Doja, Karol G, Minaj, Shakira, and Swift. Two nominees are from Latin music for the first time. Bad Bunny was the first Latin artist nominated and won last year. Last year, Swift became the first artist to win Video Of The Year three times, and this year she could become one of the most-awarded artists in VMA history. She currently has 14 VMAs, just behind Beyoncé with 16 and Madonna with 20.

Taylor Swift was nominated for Artist of the Year and seven other awards for “Anti-Hero” – video, song, best pop, best direction, cinematography, visual effects, and editing.

The Complete 2023 “MTV Video Music Awards” Nominees

Video of the Year:

Doja Cat, “Attention”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Unholy”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Song of the Year:

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire”

Rema and Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Unholy”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist:

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rap

Best Pop Video:

Demi Lovato, “Swine”

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)”

Ed Sheeran, “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire”

Pink, “TRUSTFALL”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Best Hip-Hop Video:

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami, “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby, “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla and Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz and DMX, “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin featuring Future, “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl”

Best R&B Video:

Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye, “Stay”

Chloe featuring Chris Brown, “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy, “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA, “Shirt”

Toosii, “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj, “Love in the Way”

Best Rock Video:

Foo Fighters, “The Teacher”

Linkin Park, “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Tippa My Tongue”

Maneskin, “THE LONELIEST”

Metallica, “Lux Aeterna”

Muse, ” You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Best Alternative Video:

Blink-182, “EDGING”

Boygenius, “the film”

Fall Out Boy, “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey featuring John Batiste, “Candy Necklace”

Paramore, “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds to Mars, “Stuck”

Best K-Pop Video:

aespa, “GIRLS”

BLACKPINK, “Pink Venom”

FIFTY FIFTY, “Cupid”

SEVENTEEN, “Super”

Stray Kids, “S-Class”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, “Sugar Rush Ride”

Best Collaboration:

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone and Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami, “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G and Shakira, “TQG”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy, “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema and Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

Best Video for Good:

Alicia Keys, “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny, ” El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato, “Swine”

Dove Cameron, “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons, “Crushed”

Maluma, “La Reina”

The VMAs air Tuesday, September 12th. Who do you think will win Artist of the Year at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards?