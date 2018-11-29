Taylor Swift is the ‘Most Influential’ Twitter User of 2018…But Has Like No Tweets

Taylor Swift has officially been named the ‘most influential’ Twitter user of 2018 however one problem: She only has 13 tweets this year. HOW!?

Let that soak in—13 tweets. That’s it! My goodness on The Ben and Kelly Show, we probably tweet that in one show!! A social media analysis company named Brandwatch got us these results when they released their yearly list of Twitter’s top influential users.

The list ranked the users with a score out of 100. Taylor Swift came out with an almost perfect score of 98 out of 100! I know. Taylor is just about perfect in all ways, but now you only tweet 13 times and have an almost perfect score?? Is this skewed??

Apparently the score is based off genuine engagement created by the individual account. Taylor is making NOISE with those few tweets!! Following Taylor’s top ranking is Katy Perry with a solid 96 points, followed by Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato and Ellen Degeneres.

There is also a men’s list of the top tweeters as well including Liam Payne. Below are the Top 5 most influential men and women on Twitter in 2018!

Top 5 most influential women on Twitter in 2018

1.Taylor Swift

2.Katy Perry

3.Kim Kardashian West

4.Demi Lovato

5.Ellen Degeneres

Top 5 most influential men on Twitter in 2018

1.Liam Payne

2.Donald Trump

3.Justin Bieber

4.Barack Obama

5.Cristiano Ronaldo