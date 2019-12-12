Taylor Swift Is The Go-To For Advice To Celebs Who Get Bad Press
Taylor Swift is on the cover of Billboard for being Woman of the Decade and she talks about her tour and buying her masters, and dishing out advice to fellow pop stars on handling bad press.
She’s had her fair share over her career, and that’s why “more than 20” artists reach out to her to get through their press nightmares. She told Billboard that she often will text with other pop princesses, which she wouldn’t name, but their “community” came later in her career.
Swift says she always says “yes” to those that randomly call her up which she takes as “a compliment.”
