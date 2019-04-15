Taylor Swift Is Teasing Something

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is being cryptic and mysterious again teasing something going down on April 26th.

She posted a photo of a mysterious countdown clock to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 13. In the photo, the clock is overlaid against moving green and pink clouds. (The dreamy clouds are also her profile picture.) The numbers 12:23:52 are counting down to April 26, the date that many fans speculate will be when she debuts her new music. (A live countdown clock is on her website.) A source tells Us Weekly that the 29-year-old will drop the first single from her new album that day.

She also tweeted for the first time since December. In her post, she simply wrote “4.26” with a photo of a pink, diamond-encrusted heart. She posted the same photo to her Instagram in a standalone post.

Let’s connect the dots about the significance of posting the tease on April 13: that is 13 days before April 26. The singer — whose birthday is on December 13 — has said in the past that 13 is her lucky number.

MORE HERE