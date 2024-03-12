Taylor Swift Is “So In Love” With Travis Kelce

Source: YouTube

Things are still going well with Tay and Trav! Insiders say Taylor Swift is “so in love” and their relationship has her feeling ‘happier than ever.’ She supported him at 13 games including the Super Bowl.

As for Travis, a source tells Entertainment Tonight he ‘isn’t afraid to show his love for her,’ and is ‘happy to support her.’ Since his season wrapped with a Super Bowl win, he’s supported her on her Eras Tour in Australia and Singapore.