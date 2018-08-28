Taylor Swift is Set To Make Music Industry History

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 19: Honoree Taylor Swift (L) accepts the Milestone Award from Andrea Swift onstage during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for dcp)

If things go her way, Taylor Swift could be setting herself up to make upwards of $20 million per album now that she’s a free-agent!

Since the tender age of 15, Taylor Swift has been signed to a single record label, Big Machine. In three months time, that deal is set to expire and what happens next could make music industry history!

The details of her current deal have made it possible for her to begin negotiations with other record labels. However, she just can’t sign any paperwork just yet. When you consider the savvy business woman Taylor is, then couple that with the fact that just about any project she touches turns to gold; it’s easy then to see her next deal being worth a boat load of money.

There are a few options on the table for Taylor and at this point in her career, she can basically do whatever she wants…and that includes sign no deal at all if she chooses.

READ MORE HERE.