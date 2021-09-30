      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift is Releasing ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Sooner

Sep 30, 2021 @ 2:41pm
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift just announced that she is bumping up her release date to November 12th for her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version).  She tweeted, “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.

This album is said to have 30 tracks including the first song Taylor and Ed Sheeran ever penned together. Taylor tweeted, “I can’t wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together. We’ll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor’s Version) includes so many songs you haven’t heard yet. Til then, I’ll be counting down and picturing it all in my head. In burning red.

Are you excited about this re-recorded version of Taylor Swift’s classic ‘Red’ album?

