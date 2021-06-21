Taylor Swift Is Re-releasing “Red”

Taylor Swift announced Friday she will reissue her 2012 album, Red, plus bonus songs on Nov. 19.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person,” “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”
There will be way more than the songs that made the original cut.
“Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be… over. Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing,” “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even 10 minutes long.”