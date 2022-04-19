      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Is Now A Millipede?

Apr 19, 2022 @ 8:05am
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Taylor Swift with her Grammy for winning Album of the Year on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A new species of millipede from the Appalachian Mountains has been named after Taylor Swift. You read that right. lol

The Nannaria swiftae — or Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede

One of 16 new species named by some Virginia Tech scientists.

Derek Hennen, Jackson Means, and Paul Marek named it in a new paper published via ZooKeys. Hennen, the study’s lead author, is the Taylor Swift fan who selected the name. He noted on Twitter that he chose it for that specific millipede species because, so far, it’s only been found in Tennessee.

Derek explains: “Her music helped me get through the highs and lows of graduate school, so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks.”

Along with naming one of the new species after Swift, Hennen, apparently showing what a good husband that he is, also named one of the other new millipedes discovered, Nannaria marianae, after his wife.

