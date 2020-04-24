Taylor Swift Is NOT HAPPY About The Release Of Her Live Album
Taylor Swift is slamming the release of an “unapproved” live album.
Swift took to Instagram and wrote,“I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight.”
She continued “This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it at midnight.”
Swift added, “I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.”
She then mocked Scooter Braun and his financial backers in the Big Machine purchase, writing that “paying $330 million for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money.”
SOURCE