99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
5:30am - 10:00am

Taylor Swift Is Eligible for Her First Oscar Nomination

August 16, 2022 5:01AM EDT
Share

Good news Taylor Swift fans! Your girl Taylor is now eligible for her first ever Oscar nomination for her short film, All Too Well.  Taylor’s film became eligible after a November 2021 screening in New York City.  Thanks to clever planning the film just happened to fall within the time of eligibility of October 2021 through September 2022.

What do you think? Do you feel Taylor’s All Too Well: The Short Film is Oscar-worthy?

More about:
All Too Well
Nomination
Oscar
Taylor Swift

POPULAR POSTS

1

Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
2

Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
3

Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
4

Study: More People Die Taking Selfies than in Shark Attacks
5

Brad Is Still Mad At Cracker Barrel...#JusticeForBradsWife

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE