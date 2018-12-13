Taylor Swift is Coming to Netflix December 31st

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

This. Is. Not. A. Drill. TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING TO NETFLIX ON DECEMBER 31st!

Our bodies are so ready.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

We Cannot Wait For 2019! Look At Everything Coming to Netflix in January! KFC Is Selling Fried Chicken Scented Yule Logs 20 Things People Only Say Around the Holidays J Lo Is Hotter Than Us All Shut the Front Door: Walmart Makes Their Own Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sauce Kelly K “Grown Up Christmas List”
Comments