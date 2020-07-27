Taylor Swift Is Breaking More Records
To say Taylor Swift had a good weekend, would be an understatement.
Taylor Swift’s new album, Folklore, sold more than 1.3 million copies globally in just 24 hours. It also broke the global record for first-day album streams on Spotify by a female artist with 80.6 million streams, and delivered “the most-streamed pop album on Apple Music in 24 hours” with 35.47 million streams.
Final first-week numbers will not be available just yet, but the album could well be on track for the biggest debut of 2020, a mark held by The Weeknd’s After Hours until last week, when it was surpassed by Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die, which clocked 517,800 album-equivalent units in its first week — the first album to shift more than 500,000 units in its first week this year.
When announcing the surprise album on social media Thursday morning, Taylor described it as “entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into.”