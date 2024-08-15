99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Inspired Travis Kelce To Try A New Hairstyle

August 15, 2024 12:56PM EDT
In a recent interview, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs revealed that despite trying to get his friend and teammate to grow out his hair, it was only after dating Taylor Swift that Travis decided to give the new look a try.

I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it.

It’s not quite the wigged look he was rocking for an ad he did for Accelerator, but maybe that gave him a little push, too. LOL!

 

