Taylor Swift Hypes Ryan Reynolds’ Upcoming Deadpool Movie

Taylor Swift took a break from sharing photos from her Eras Tour stops on Instagram to share an Insta story praising her friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and their work in “Deadpool & Wolverine” out Friday, July 26.

In her story, she shared a pic of her with the stars of the film, its director Shawn Levy, and of course Blake Lively, and she wrote,

Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it. But that’s just Hugh for you!” she added, poking fun at Reynolds and Jackman’s longtime friendship and playful feud. “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. 🙃 Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here’s where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!

Her humor really shines in this message and her excitement is palpable for her friends! Ryan Reynolds recently revealed his favorite Taylor song is “betty” from her folklore album.