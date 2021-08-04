Taylor Swift Honors Simone Biles

Taylor Swift is showing love for Simone Biles, who just won the bronze medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
NBC got Taylor to narrate the promo leading up to Simone Biles’ Olympic return.
Her voice has been as significant as her talents.
Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature.@taylorswift13 gets us ready to watch @simone_biles on the beam.
Tonight. 8 p.m. ET. NBC and https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA. pic.twitter.com/80OMD6hI9X
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021
Her voice has been as significant as her talents.
Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature.@taylorswift13 gets us ready to watch @simone_biles on the beam.
Tonight. 8 p.m. ET. NBC and https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA. pic.twitter.com/80OMD6hI9X
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021
Simone reacted to that Tweet saying she’s crying. Then Taylor responded with some kind words for Simone.
I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021
I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021
Fans definitely took note.
This is what women supporting women looks like…lifting each other up. Allowing our voices, our choices, our decisions to be respected and honored. Trust yourselves ladies, your talents are more than what others determine for you and this played out with a treasure, Simone.
— joanne cummings (@jograbsacamera) August 3, 2021
This is what women supporting women looks like…lifting each other up. Allowing our voices, our choices, our decisions to be respected and honored. Trust yourselves ladies, your talents are more than what others determine for you and this played out with a treasure, Simone.
— joanne cummings (@jograbsacamera) August 3, 2021
Congratulations, Simone!