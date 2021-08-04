      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Honors Simone Biles

Aug 4, 2021 @ 4:59am

Taylor Swift is showing love for Simone Biles, who just won the bronze medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

NBC got Taylor to narrate the promo leading up to Simone Biles’ Olympic return.

Simone reacted to that Tweet saying she’s crying. Then Taylor responded with some kind words for Simone.

Fans definitely took note.

Congratulations, Simone!

