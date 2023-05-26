Taylor Swift Honored With A Sandwich

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Everything seems to be coming up… Taylor!

The governor of New Jersey announced a unique tribute to Taylor Swift on Thursday ahead of The Eras Tour’s arrival. “In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll,” Gov. Phil Murphy said of the state’s never-ending sandwich name debate. “Usually we let you call it what you want, but since we have a superstar coming to town we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion. So today, we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese.

We’re in our Taylor (Swift) Ham era. The king of our heart @govmurphy has declared the Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese the official state sandwich. pic.twitter.com/PX2zKSBszp — New Jersey (@NJGov) May 25, 2023

“Welcome to New Jersey, Taylor!” the governor continued. “We’ve been waiting for you, and it would have been a cruel summer without you.” Murphy even posted an official proclamation declaring the news.

Welcome to New Jersey. We’ve been waiting for you, @taylorswift13. In honor of Taylor Swift bringing The Eras Tour to @MetLifeStadium, I am declaring the Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese the official state sandwich. pic.twitter.com/ilOSvUVGl6 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 25, 2023

Swift’s new special CD edition of Midnights featuring the “Karma” remix with Ice Spice, the “More Lana” version of “Snow on the Beach,” bonus cut “Hits Different” and unreleased track “You’re Losing Me” will be available exclusively for ticket holders this weekend.