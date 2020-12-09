Taylor Swift Helps Out Two Struggling Moms
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Taylor Swift sent two moms who had fallen on hard times $13,000 apiece after seeing their stories in a recent article about the millions of Americans who are unemployed, or behind on their rent and utilities.
Nikki Cornwell from Nashville and Shelbie Selewski from Michigan both had GoFundMe pages where Taylor sent the money along with a personal note of encouragement.
Taylor wrote to Nikki … “I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another.”
Shelbie’s message says … “I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season.”
Both women have suffered both medical and financial hardships this year, just a few of millions who have been hit hard from the shutdowns so many state governors enacted.