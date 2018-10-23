Taylor Swift Helps Out A Teen Trying To Support Her Family

Taylor Swift performs "I Did Something Bad" at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift made another quiet donation to a fan struggling with the pressures of providing for her family.

She gave $15,500 to a 19-year-old fan named Sadie, who tweeted at Taylor that her mom has been in a coma for three years after an ulcer ended up in brain damage. She tweeted, “We take care of her at home full time. My dad is unable to work because he has to always be with my Mom. My older brother and I have to provide for our family…My family is in trouble.”

Hey guys. I’m really nervous to post this. Please help if you can and pray for my family. I’m sorry I never said anything sooner and that I’m suddenly asking for help. I love you guys so much. https://t.co/Jww8qR7Xqu pic.twitter.com/3cXm2o47lg — Sadie 🍁 (@swiftsinautumn) October 2, 2018

Sadie revealed her mom fell into a coma two days before she saw the 1989 tour, and said she was grateful to Taylor for keeping her afloat through it all.

Taylor donated the money to the family’s GoFundMe page, simply signing it “Love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift.”

