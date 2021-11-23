      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Has The Longest #1 Song Of All Time With “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)

Nov 23, 2021 @ 9:05am

Taylor Swift’s new Red album is her second Taylor’s Version project to debut on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart as of yesterday (after Fearless (Taylor’s Version)). Before today, none of the “Taylor’s Version” songs had gone No. 1, but now that has changed: On the Hot 100 chart dated November 27, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” debuts in the top spot.

Billboard points out that both the 5-minute, 29-second and 10-minute, 13-second versions of the song contributed to its No. 1 placement. It’s important to note, though, that that the longer version was the most-consumed version, as Billboard says it accounted “for 62 percent of all its [streams] and 78 percent of all paid downloads.” Because of this, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” is now the longest No. 1 song of all time (and the first one over ten minutes long). It passes up the previous record-holder, Don McLean’s 1971 single “American Pie (Parts I & II),” which runs for 8 minutes and 37 seconds.

