Taylor Swift Has Signed On For A Movie With A Ton Of Stars…But We Have No Idea What It’s About

Taylor Swift is adding on to her acting resume. The last time we saw her on the big screen was in Cats (or maybe you didn’t because not a lot of people saw it LOL). She also played “Rosemary” in 2014’s “The Giver” and voiced “Audrey” in “The Lorax”.
But now she’s signed on for a role in a new David O. Russell movie with a LOT of star power in the cast. We don’t know much about the plot of the film, although photos snapped from the set suggest it might be set in the Great Depression era.
Several big name actors including Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Mike Myers, and more are also in the film, according to IMDB.
