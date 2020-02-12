Taylor Swift Has Set Another Impressive Record
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift has set all kinds of records in her career, but this one is IMPRESSIVE.
According to Forbes, Taylor has sold more singles than any other artist in the US… over the past decade!
From 2010 to 2020, Taylor sold an impressive 75,893,000 individual tracks. Second place was Eminem selling around 63,501,000 — that’s about twelve million behind.
When the decade began, downloading new songs directly from iTunes was one of the biggest sale drivers for music, even bigger than getting a whole album. But as streaming began to take over, that metric certainly shifted. Still, Taylor managed to sell songs even during a time when most artists were almost exclusively being streamed.
Of course, part of that may be due to the fact that she strategically withheld her music from streaming platforms at different times, and even wrote a letter to the massive operation at Apple Music, insisting they pay artists even during their infamous trial launch. Oh, and she won that battle, too.