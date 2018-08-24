Taylor Swift Has A New Custom Instant Camera

Taylor Swift loves to takes pics for her journals on tour, so it just makes sense to have a custom instant camera!

 

Enter the Fujifilm Instax instant camera!   The “instax SQUARE SQ6 Taylor Swift Edition” features a gold-colored newspaper pattern on the body, modeled after the newspaper pattern on her Reputation album. Her autograph is reproduced on the back.

See the commercial HERE

The camera, which features on-the-spot photo printing, as well as selfie, double exposure, macro and auto modes, will be out October 20.

